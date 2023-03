Invaders Not Abandon Missile Terror, But Interval Between Massive Attacks Increased To 3-4 Weeks - Defense In

Russia is not going to abandon the massive missile strikes, which it uses as a tool to intimidate Ukrainians, but the interval between enemy attacks has increased to three to four weeks.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov stated this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The invaders do not abandon missile terror, but we see that since it began, this missile blitzkrieg has failed... But nevertheless, this tool of intimidation is used. You and I are seeing increased intervals. If earlier, in the first phase, these were weekly massive missile attacks, now the interval may be three to four weeks," Yusov said.

According to him, now the troops of the Russian Federation also use kamikaze drones differently in terms of both quantity and intervals.

He said, they are running out of high-precision missile weapons - Kalibrs, Iskanders, Kinzhals.

At the same time, Yusov noted that the aggressor still has a lot of outdated missile weapons, in particular, S-300 missiles.

These missiles pose an increased threat to frontline territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, intelligence said that Russia had been accumulating missiles for a month for a massive strike on March 9.