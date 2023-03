Ukraine And US Representatives Discuss Situation At Front And Urgent Needs Of Ukrainian Army - President’s Of

Senior officials of Ukraine and the United States, including representatives of the high military command, have held a video conversation, during which they discussed the situation at the front and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From Ukraine, the meeting was attended by: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Commander of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk, head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak and his deputy Roman Mashovets.

The United States was represented by: United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Deputy Chief of the U.S. Mission to Ukraine Christopher W. Smith.

"Representatives of Ukraine have informed allies in detail about the current situation at the front, hostilities in the most difficult areas, as well as the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army," the statement said.

The parties discussed the further provision of necessary assistance to Ukraine, in particular equipment, weapons and ammunition.

At the end, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the conversation.

He shared his thoughts on the liberation of Ukrainian lands from the Russian occupiers.

Representatives of Ukraine thanked the U.S. authorities and the American people for their strong support of Ukraine in the struggle for freedom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joseph Biden considers the issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court justified, since the Russian dictator committed war crimes.