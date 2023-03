President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the first amendments to the state budget for 2023 this year.

This is stated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law, which amends the state budget-2023, provides funding for the newly created Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development and the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

It also provides for the transfer of the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russia's Armed Aggression (UAH 52.5 billion) from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

The document provides for the possibility of compensation (insurance) for owners of sea vessels and vessels sailing in inland waters if they are damaged or destroyed as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

The total amount of compensation is up to UAH 20 billion this year (for example, the average cost of ships that called at the ports of Great Odesa as part of the "grain agreement" is USD 13 million).

The Cabinet is allowed to use the Road Fund as the source of payments.

In addition, they added another source of replenishment of the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russia's Armed Aggression - the sale of assets of Russian oligarchs in accordance with the law On Sanctions.

Besides, the law provides for new directions for the use of the Liquidation Fund: the construction of housing for those who have lost housing, and compensation for destroyed housing, as well as the possibility of restoring military infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2023, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 72.3 billion.