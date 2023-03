President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhii Andrushchenko as the first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

This is stated in decree No. 156 of March 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, by decree No. 155, Zelenskyy dismissed him from the post of deputy head of the SSU.

Zelenskyy promoted 47-year-old Andrushchenko before his birthday - he was born on March 18, 1975 in Vinnytsia.

Andrushchenko was already the first deputy chairman of the SSU in July 2021 - March 2022.

Prior to that, since November 2019, he was deputy head of the SSU.

Andrushchenko also served as the head of the Anti-Terrorist Center at the SSU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2022, Zelenskyy appointed Andrushchenko as deputy head of the SSU.

In February 2023, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the provisional acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk to the post of head of the SSU.