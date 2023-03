The occupiers on the night of Saturday attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with Shahed kamikaze drones, two drones hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk, the enterprise was severely damaged, and a fire broke out.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This night, the Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with drones, probably Shaheds. Three of them were shot down by the military from the East air command. Two more hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk. There is great destruction," he wrote.

Due to drone hits, a fire occurred at the enterprise, as of a.m., rescuers continued to curb the fire.

As a result of the Russian attack, 4 country houses located near the infrastructure facility were destroyed to the ground, another 6 were damaged.

No people were hurt.

“The Kremlin dictator's reaction to an International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest? In fact, plus one crime in the long list of terrorist countries. We will stand, and Russia will disappear from the world maps. Otherwise it will no longer be," wrote Lysak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at about 9 p.m. on March 17, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 16 Shahed-136/131 attack kamikaze drones, the air defense forces destroyed 11 of them.