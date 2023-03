Deportation Of Ukrainian Children To Russian Federation One Of Many Crimes Of Russia For Which Putin Will Be

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk has said that the decision of the of Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court to issue a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin is an important step towards bringing him to justice for crimes in the war against Ukraine.

The SSU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The forcible deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation is one of Russia's many crimes. And Putin must necessarily be responsible for them personally," said Maliuk.

He noted that under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the SSU is investigating more than 31,000 criminal proceedings relating to Russia's war and other crimes against international humanitarian law committed in Ukraine.

In particular, the SSU examines more than 16,000 facts of illegal deportation of children.

"Investigative special services work daily so that not only the executors, but also the main "organizer" of crimes receive punishment. We are doing everything to show the world not emotions, but a clear evidence base that will eventually lead Putin to a well-deserved final in the dock. Putin definitely deserves an international tribunal," said Maliuk.

Also, the Security Service of Ukraine continues to investigate the facts of Russian strikes on critical and civil infrastructure facilities, including children's hospitals and schools.

It is noted that hostile attacks led to the mass death and injury of children in different regions of Ukraine.

In addition, an investigation is ongoing into the mistreatment of prisoners of war and civilian hostages by the Russian invaders.

The Security Service of Ukraine emphasizes the inevitability of punishment for crimes against Ukraine.

Earlier, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, highly noted the SSU's contribution to the collection of evidence of war crimes of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

They are suspected of committing the war crime of illegally deporting children from the occupied territory of Ukraine to Russia at least since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.