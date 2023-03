Junior Academy Of Sciences Director Lisovyi Will Be Education Minister Instead Of Shkarlet - MP Zhelezniak

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak says that instead of Serhii Shkarlet, the Ministry of Education and Science will be headed by the director of the Junior Academy of Sciences Oksen Lisovyi.

Zhelezniak wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Instead of Shkarlet, the director of the Junior Academy of Sciences Oksen Lisovyi will be the Minister of Education," he wrote.

Zhelezniak added that these are not the only personnel rotations that are planned for the next plenary week.

MP from Holos Inna Sovsun on Facebook said that Shkarlet wrote a letter of resignation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada appointed Shkarlet as Minister of Education on December 17, 2020.

In March 2021, 45 MPs filed a petition with the Constitutional Court regarding violation of procedure during the appointment of an official, but the Constitutional Court refused to consider the petition.