Russians In Bakhmut Using All Their Capacities, Battles Taking Place From Three Sides Of The City - Syrskyi

Russian troops in Bakhmut have used all their capacities and are trying to completely surround the city.

The Commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this, Military Media Center reports.

"In fact, throughout the eastern front, the enemy is conducting offensive actions, trying to break through the defenses of our troops and advance to the depth of their combat formations. The fiercest battles are in the areas of Kreminna, Torske, Bilohorivka, Spirne. Nevertheless, Bakhmut remains the epicenter of hostilities. Fighting for the city continues. The enemy has used all its capacities and is trying to break through the defense in several directions and completely surround the city," Syrskyi said.

He also said that the fighting is in the north, east and south of Bakhmut, and the enemy suffers huge losses and once again rolls back without success. In some areas, Ukrainian units are partially successful, the general added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 16, border guards with grenades and small arms repelled three assaults by Wagnerites near Bakhmut.

On March 15, in the Bakhmut area, servicemen of the Kholodnyi Yar 93rd separate mechanized brigade shot down a Russian Su-24 front-line bomber.

On March 14, near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, border guards destroyed an enemy ammunition depot.