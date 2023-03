U.S. President Joseph Biden considers the issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court justified, since the Russian dictator committed war crimes.

It is reported by CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think it (issuing a warrant for Putin's arrest) is justified. Putin clearly committed war crimes," the American President said.

Biden stressed that the court's decision in The Hague to issue the warrant “makes a very strong point."

At the same time, the American leader noted that the United States is not a member of the ICC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

They are suspected of committing the war crime of illegally deporting children from the occupied territory of Ukraine to Russia at least since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.