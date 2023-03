On March 17, at about 9 p.m., the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 16 kamikaze Shahed-136/131 attack drones, and the air defense forces destroyed 11 of them.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy carried out attacks from two directions: from the eastern coast of the Sea of ​ ​ Azov and from the Bryansk Region of the Russian Federation.

"The forces and means of the Center, East and West air commands of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 11 strike UAVs in the central, western and eastern regions, respectively," the Air Force said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of March 6, the Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with 15 Shahed kamikaze drones, the air defense forces destroyed 13 of them.