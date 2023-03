Canada has sent another batch of Leopard 2 tanks to Europe for Ukraine. The Canadian Armed Forces announced this on Twitter.

“We continue to support our Ukrainian friends who are fighting to protect their homeland. Another batch of Leopard 2s is on its way to Europe as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia's illegal invasion,” it was said.

Recall, earlier today, March 13, the German publication Handelsblatt reported, citing a high-ranking Bundeswehr officer, that the training of Ukrainian military to control and service Leopard 2 tanks is nearing completion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, March 13, it became known that the training of 55 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to control and service German Leopard 2 tanks was completed in Spain.

Earlier we reported that the Ukrainian military in a media interview told how the process of mastering German tanks is going.

We also reported that by the end of March 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive at least one battalion of Leopard 2 tanks.