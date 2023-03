Denys Maslov, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, believes that the issuance by the International Criminal Court of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin means the end of the dictator's history in the eyes of Russian elites.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"This delegitimization of Putin on the international stage is already certain. Delegitimization within the country. I am sure, after that it will be obvious to all Russian elites that this is the end of Putin's history. I think that irreversible processes in the Russian Federation will intensify," he commented on the decision of the international court against the Russian president.

Maslov explained that in The Hague, permission was issued for the arrest of Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for a war crime involving the deportation of Ukrainian children.

“The International Criminal Court issued an international arrest warrant for Putin as part of the investigation. This means that 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute, if the criminal Putin or the Commissioner of the Russian Federation for the protection of the rights of children appears there, they will be arrested and brought to the international court in The Hague," the head of the committee said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for Putin's arrest.

The warrant was also issued for the Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, who illegally adopted a Ukrainian child abducted by the invaders in Mariupol.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said that the warrant of the International Criminal Court for Putin's arrest means that he should be arrested outside the Russian Federation.