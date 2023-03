The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the decision of the International Criminal Court to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin does not matter to the Russian Federation, since the country is not a party to the Rome Statute.

The corresponding post was published by the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The decisions of the International Criminal Court for our country do not matter, in particular from a legal point of view. Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and has no obligations under it. Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible "recipes" for arrest emanating from the International Court of Justice will be legally insignificant for us," Zakharova wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court on Friday, March 17, issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova.