Putin Becoming Too Toxic, Even For China - Merezhko On Arrest Warrant For Russian President

Oleksandr Merezhko, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation, believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin, due to the announcement in The Hague of a warrant for his arrest, is becoming too toxic, even for China.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Putin is becoming too toxic, even for China," he commented on the decision in The Hague.

According to Merezhko, the fact of announcing the warrant is unlikely to lead to the cancellation of Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow, but it will definitely change a lot in relations between China and Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The warrant was also issued on the arrest of the Commissioner for Child Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, who kidnapped a child from the Donbas.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said that the warrant of the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin means that they should be arrested outside the Russian Federation.