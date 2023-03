The International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin means that he should be arrested outside the Russian Federation.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From now on, the Russian president has the official status of a suspect in the commission of an international crime - the illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for the President of the Russian Federation Putin and the Commissioner for Children's Rights of the Russian Federation Lvova-Belova. This means that outside Russia, Putin should be arrested and taken to court," Kostin said.

According to him, now world leaders should think twice before shaking his hand or sitting down at the negotiating table with him.

"The world has received a signal that the Russian regime is criminal and its leadership and henchmen will be brought to justice. This is a historic decision for Ukraine and the entire system of international law," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the deportation of Ukrainian children.