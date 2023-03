The United States sent an RQ-4 Global Hawk drone to the Black Sea. This is evidenced by data from the Flightradar24 service.

The drone took off from the Sigonella Air Base near the Italian city of Catania. For some time it was in the airspace of Romania, and now it is flying over the Black Sea.

As of 1:00 p.m., 14,800 users are following the movement of the American RQ-4 Global Hawk drone on the Flightradar24 website.

It is expected that the drone will return to Sigonella already at 06:21 p.m. Kyiv time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 14, in the sky over the Black Sea, Russian aircraft tried to intercept an American drone, as a result of which they damaged it. The US was forced to sink it in international waters.

It will be recalled that on March 15, the US Department of State announced that Russia did not shoot down the drone on purpose.

And the Russian mass media reported that the Ministers of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, and the US, Lloyd Austin, had a telephone conversation regarding the situation with the drone.