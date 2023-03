The National Bank obliges banks during their activities to identify and document information about the relations of customers and their counterparties with the state carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The categories of customers for which the bank is obliged to identify and document such information and the amount of relevant information for each category are determined.

The National Bank has the right to apply to the bank with a separate request for information about the connections of customers and their counterparties with the aggressor state discovered by the bank.

It is noted that the collection and documentation of this information will help to increase transparency regarding the customers of banks that have links with the aggressor state and to identify the hidden presence of the aggressor state in the Ukrainian market.

These requirements were approved by Resolution of the NBU Board dated March 16, 2023 No. 26 "On Disclosure of Information on Customer Relations with the State Carrying out Armed Aggression against Ukraine," which enters into force on the day following its official publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank banned Russian citizens from holding a number of positions in Ukrainian banks, non-bank financial institutions, payment system operators and insurance (reinsurance) brokers.