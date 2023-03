President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that provides compensation to citizens for housing destroyed or damaged as a result of hostilities, terrorist acts or sabotage caused by Russia's armed aggression.

This is evidenced by the data of the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compensation will only be provided for property damaged/destroyed from February 24, 2022 onwards.

Compensation will not be received for housing that was located on the territory occupied by the Russian Federation as of February 24, 2022.

Also, persons on the sanctioned lists, with convictions for committing crimes against the foundations of national security and their heirs will not be able to receive compensation.

Citizens of Ukraine who are:

- owners of damaged and (or) destroyed real estate objects;

- persons who invested and financed the construction of residential construction objects, in respect of which the right to perform construction works was fulfilled and not put into operation;

- by members of housing and construction cooperatives who bought an apartment or other residential premises of the cooperative, but did not issue ownership rights to it;

- the heirs of the persons listed above.

Associations of co-owners of multi-apartment buildings, managers of multi-apartment buildings, housing and construction cooperatives that maintain the respective buildings for the restoration of damaged common property of an apartment building will also be able to receive compensation.

Applications for compensation will need to be made online through the Diia application or in writing at the administrative service center.

Compensation issues will be considered by the Compensation Commission, which will be created by the local government.

The amount of compensation for a destroyed object of immovable property is determined for each recipient of compensation and each destroyed object of immovable property separately, based on the total area of the destroyed object and the cost of 1 square meter of the area of the destroyed immovable object (the limit amount of compensation is reduced to the second reading).

Owners of destroyed apartments and other residential premises will receive a housing certificate - a document confirming the state's guarantee to finance the purchase of an apartment or other residential premises (including one that will be built in the future) in the amount of a specified amount of money.

Owners of private houses will have a choice - to receive a housing certificate for the purchase of an apartment or house or monetary compensation, which will be transferred to an account with a special mode of use for financing construction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Committee on State Power, Olena Shuliak, said that in certain cases, compensation will be available for housing destroyed after the war.