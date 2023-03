In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, Russian invaders have set up a site for helicopters on the territory of the destroyed Azovstal metallurgical plant.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The invaders opened a platform for helicopters on the territory of Azovstal. Helicopters have now been added to the permanent aircraft. The final transformation of the city into a military base," he wrote.

Andriushchenko also posted a video on the Telegram channel in which an enemy helicopter flies in the sky over the settlement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers "parked" a Buk anti-aircraft missile system in a residential quarter of Mariupol.