The Russians have created a defense group on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula and are preparing for defensive operations, having deployed 90 combat aircraft and 60 helicopters there. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The infrastructure on the temporarily occupied peninsula is maintained in combat readiness. A powerful ground and aviation component is deployed in Crimea. For example, there are about 90 combat aircraft, 60 combat helicopters. A defense group has been created, which carries out measures to equip fortifications, defense lines. They are preparing for defensive operations on the territory of the peninsula," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi.

Commenting on the construction of trenches by the occupiers on the Crimean beaches, the intelligence representative noted that the Russians have chosen the most dangerous areas where a naval landing operation can be carried out, and now they are preparing defensive lines there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported earlier that Russian servicemen are evacuating their families from Perevalne (occupied Crimea) to Russia.