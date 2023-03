Holding Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region is of purely military importance, until the beginning of "other hostilities" it remains a key point for Ukraine at the front.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov announced this in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The phrase "hold Bakhmut" has purely military meaning. We had a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, and once again it was confirmed by the Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, General Syrskyi, and all those present at the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters that Bakhmut is a very important, key point for us," he said.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council stressed that in the Bakhmut area, a huge number of invaders who invaded the territory of Ukraine get killed every day, all the land is strewn with their bodies.

"That is, where these terrorists are today, they remain there. This is a very important and key point for us. At least until that period, before the beginning of other hostilities, for us Bakhmut is a very important fortress... it's our fortress," Danilov said.

He noted that if the military made other decisions on Bakhmut, they would be discussed at the Supreme Commander's Headquarters and then further steps would be taken.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the meeting of the Headquarters, it was decided to continue the defense of Bakhmut.

Earlier, the commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that every day the defense of Bakhmut allows the Armed Forces of Ukraine to buy time to prepare for future offensive operations; at the same time, in the battles for the fortress city, the enemy loses the most prepared and combat-ready part of its troops.

At the same time, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi explained that the operation in Bakhmut is key for the stability of the defense of the entire front.