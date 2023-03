Russian occupying forces place the Buk air defense system in the middle of residential buildings in temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region. Mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Friday, March 17.

"Waited. Russians are parking Buk air defense systems right in the middle of civilian buildings. Why not? One residential building has already been burned by wreckage, I guess they liked it. Then the version about containers, cranes, aircraft - everything is according to plan," Andriushchenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, Andriushchenko announced that the Russian occupying forces had started using new markings for their equipment.

On March 14, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, reported that the Russian occupiers had begun to strengthen their positions along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway.

On March 10, a patrol by a military enemy helicopter over occupied Mariupol was recorded for the first time.