Employees of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine freed 2 women and 6 children from captivity in Syria and returned them to Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Employees of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted an operation to free from captivity and evacuate citizens of Ukraine who were held in terrible conditions on the territory of Syria. Military scouts returned home two Ukrainian women and six children - tonight they crossed the state border," the message reads.

Intelligence emphasizes that even in the conditions of Russia's aggressive war, Ukraine does not forget about its citizens in trouble and will come to help anywhere on the globe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2022 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced that in response to Syria's recognition of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic" it was severing diplomatic relations with Syria without severing consular relations.