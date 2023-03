As of March 16, 10 regions have started the sowing campaign, while last year at this time sowing had not yet started.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, all categories of farms sowed 82,700 hectares of grain and leguminous crops, of which 26,000 hectares - spring wheat, 44,200 hectares - spring barley, 12,000 hectares - peas and 500 hectares - oats.

Farmers of the Odesa Region sowed the most grain and leguminous crops - 34,300 hectares.

Over the past week, 66,600 hectares of grain and leguminous crops were sown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of March 10, agricultural enterprises sowed 16,100 hectares of grain and leguminous crops for the 2023 harvest.

According to the results of 2022, the production of grain crops in Ukraine decreased by 37% compared to the previous record figures of 2021 and is about 53.9 million tons.