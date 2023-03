The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) released the former Minister of Infrastructure Andrii Pyvovarskyi on bail of UAH 10 million.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

On March 16, at the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NACB) detectives, approved by the prosecutor of the SACPO, the investigating judge of the HACC chose a preventive measure against the former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, who is suspected of abuse of power and official position, which caused more than USD 30 million in losses to the state.

The court recognized the suspicion as well-founded and partially granted the request, imposing a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 9,997,900.

The suspect is obliged to deposit funds into the appropriate account of the HACC no later than 5 days from the day of the selection of the preventive measure.

Also, the former minister is assigned the following duties: to appear at the request of the detective, the prosecutor, and the court; to notify the detective, prosecutor or court about a change of place of residence and work, trips outside the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv Region; refrain from communicating with another suspect in the case, witnesses and other persons specified in the decision.

Duties are valid until May 16, 2023.

The decision can be appealed to the Chamber of Appeals of the HACC within 5 days from the day of its announcement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the High Anti-Corruption Court not to arrest the former Minister of Infrastructure Andrii Pyvovarskyi, who is suspected of multi-million dollar embezzlement, but to choose a bail of UAH 20 million.