Kyiv Plans To Shorten Curfew From March 26, It Will Be From 00:00 AM To 05:00 AM

The Kyiv City Military Administration plans to shorten the curfew in Kyiv from March 26, it will be in effect from 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m., i.e. it will be one hour shorter. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the working version, the curfew in the capital of Ukraine will most likely be shortened from March 26, 2023. Starting from the specified date, it will last from 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m. every day," the message reads.

The Kyiv City Military Administration notes that after solving the issue of improving the system of engineering barriers, the procedural agreement regarding the terms and procedure for changing the duration of the curfew in Kyiv is now underway, because it has received numerous petitions and understands the public demand for a reduction.

It is noted that the new period of the curfew will allow to increase the running time of public transport for the convenience of Kyiv residents and guests of the city of Kyiv. Also, reducing the duration should help reduce social tension, increase production, and create new jobs. Service companies will also be able to extend their working hours.

At the same time, the Kyiv City Military Administration adds that threats to the capital and its residents still exist, and if there are reasons, security measures may be strengthened, in particular, the duration of the curfew may be increased.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, starting from May 15, 2022, the curfew has been reduced by one hour in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region and is valid from 11:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m.

During the curfew, it is forbidden to be outside and in other public places, as well as to move by vehicle or on foot.

If a person is on the street during the prohibited time, the curfew patrol has the right to detain this person and check the presence of documents, establish the reason for violating the curfew. If necessary, an inspection of the detainee's belongings, vehicle and even residence may be conducted.

If the detainee resists or does not comply with the lawful demands of the commandant's patrol, physical force or (in extreme cases) firearms may be used against such a person.