Ukraine is ready to produce nuclear fuel that could supply Ukrainian nuclear power plants and be exported to European countries that are still dependent on the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Ministry of Energy.

"Today, 17 VVER-440 units are operating in Europe, which do not yet have an alternative to Russian fuel. Ukraine, in its turn, has already started the production of components of the VVER-1000 fuel units, and will later start the production of fuel for VVER-440 units as well. The project is being implemented by Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company within the framework of cooperation with the American company Westinghouse," said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko after visiting the enterprise where nuclear fuel will be produced.

He added that many European countries are still dependent on Russian nuclear fuel. Ukraine abandoned it and uses the American one.

ow the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Finland, and Bulgaria want to do the same. However, Ukrainian fuel also has prospects on the European market.

According to the minister, the production line of the Ukrainian enterprise will produce heat-separating assemblies for nuclear reactors of nuclear power plants. In 2023, it is planned to complete the licensing and enter the industrial production of shanks, and in 2024 - the industrial production of heads for fuel cartridges. The specified components will be used for the production of nuclear fuel for the needs of Energoatom at the Westinghouse plant in Vasteras, Sweden.

It will be recalled that seven power units of nuclear power plants have been completely switched to Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB fuel.