In the Black Sea, the Russian Federation is keeping 19 ships on combat duty, including four missile carriers. The total salvo of Kalibr-type missiles is 24 missiles.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command posted on Facebook.

"Continuing the maneuvers and search operation in the Black Sea, the enemy keeps 19 ships on combat duty. The number of missile carriers has been reduced to four. As before, there are two submarines. The total salvo of the Kalibr can reach 24 missiles," the message says.

It is noted that the threat of a missile attack remains relatively high. The South Operational Command urged to heed the signals of air alert.

It is also warned that mine danger may increase after a powerful storm on the seacoast.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 14, in the sky over the Black Sea, Russian planes tried to intercept an American drone, damaging it. The US was forced to sink it in international waters.

The United States European Command (EUCOM) later released a video of the incident.

Last night in the Black Sea, the enemy showed atypical activity, had many units of the auxiliary fleet, and tried to demonstrate its presence in the sea as much as possible. Twenty ships of the Russian Federation were recorded, of which four are missile carriers. Later, the Russian Federation withdrew another missile carrier.