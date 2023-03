Xi Jinping will come to Moscow at Putin’s invitation – Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to visit Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit will take place from March 20 to 22.

This was stated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China statement on Friday, March 17.

Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia, Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying confirmed.

“At the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22,” said the official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 13, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to speak with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

On February 24, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China published “China’s position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.” China’s plan consists of 12 recommendations with appeals but without any explanation of the mechanism for their implementation and enforcement.

On February 22, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, denied the U.S. statement, calling this information untrue.

On February 19, the United States announced it had information about China’s preparations to provide military aid to Russia.