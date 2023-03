The Ministry of Defense of Belgium is going to provide Ukraine with 240 military trucks.

This was reported by The Brussels Times with reference to De Standaard.

It is indicated that the delivery of the first vehicles is scheduled for next week - they will be used to transport troops and equipment to the front in eastern Ukraine.

In total, the Belgian army has about 400 Volvo Cargo, Volvo Shelter, Volvo Fassi, and Volvo Manumat vehicles in reserve. The list includes cargo models, lift trucks, and emergency trucks.

These vehicles will be phased out and replaced with newer ones this year. As reported in the Department of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense of Belgium, the gradual decommissioning of the machines was planned for several years. Still, their replacement was accelerated due to the war in Ukraine. The Belgian army can hand over most of its vehicles to the Ukrainian army.

It is noted that these trucks have been in operation since 1992 but remain in good condition. Before shipping to Eastern Europe, all vehicles will be inspected and repaired if necessary.

In addition, the Belgian army will send spare parts and operating instructions for the trucks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the House of Representatives of Belgium recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

During the past year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) received approximately 117,575 units of modern weapons and weapons from international partners.