Unilever decides to invest EUR 20 million in a new factory in Kyiv Region

Unilever, one of the world's leading suppliers of food products and household chemicals, has decided to invest EUR 20 million in constructing a new factory in the Kyiv Region.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, construction is scheduled to begin this year, with the factory expected to open in 2024.

"The new factory will create about 100 jobs and produce personal care products, shampoos, and shower gels of brands such as Dove, Axe, TRESemme, and Clear. The factory will supply goods mainly to the Ukrainian market and potentially produce products for other European markets. The factory will be built according to the highest environmental standards using renewable energy technologies, which will contribute to the achievement of Unilever's goal of net zero emissions within the value chain by 2039," the statement said.

Now Unilever has more than 100 employees in Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of food, home care, and personal hygiene products.

The company has 127,000 employees, and the sales volume in 2022 amounted to EUR 60.1 billion.

The first representative office of Unilever in Ukraine was opened in May 1993.