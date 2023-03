On March 16, the Russian occupation army carried out more than 70 attacks, focusing its primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

The enemy conducted five missile and 18 airstrikes, as well as conducted 73 attacks using MLRSes. As a result of another shelling of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk Region; six civilians were wounded, and more than 20 houses, a school, and other objects of civil infrastructure were damaged.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and the formation of enemy offensive groups has not been detected. On the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus, units of the Russian occupation forces are being trained.

During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Berylivka, Khrinivka, Yeline, and Tymonovychi settlements of the Chernihiv Region; Starykove, Atynske, Volfine, Stepne, Kindrativka, Pokrovka, and Hrabovske in the Sumy Region; as well as more than 20 districts of settlements in the Kharkiv Region. Among them are Strelecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Ohirtseve, Mala Vovcha, Milove, Obukhivka, Novomlynsk, Kutkivka, and Shevchenkove.

The enemy is trying to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions. It led unsuccessful offensive actions in Hrianykivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne settlements. The enemy also conducted artillery shelling of the Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, and Krokhmalne settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to storm the city of Bakhmut. Numerous enemy attacks were repulsed in Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Hryhorivka settlements. More than 15 settlements near the contact line came under enemy fire. Among them were Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, and Oleksandro-Shultyne of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Marinka settlements. On the indicated part of the front during the past day, the enemy carried out the most attacks in the Mariyinka area - 12. All of them were repulsed. More than 20 settlements, particularly Paraskoviyivka, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk Region came under enemy shelling.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. In particular, Chervone, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Stepove, and Novosilka of the Zaporizhzhia Region came under fire; Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Odradokamiyanka, Mykolayivka of the Kherson Region; and the city of Kherson.

Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours, AFU Aviation carried out seven strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers. Units of missile forces and artillery hit five control points, five areas of concentration of the enemy's personnel, military equipment, a warehouse of fuel, lubricants, two radar stations, a radio-electronic warfare station, and an anti-aircraft missile complex in a firing position.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine is mobilizing international partners and conducting the necessary legal work to create a future international tribunal that will punish the Russian aggressor.

