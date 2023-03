Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 76 times during the past day, firing 275 shells from heavy artillery and Grad MLRSes.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

In particular, the occupiers shelled the city of Kherson 13 times. 47 shells hit residential quarters, private and multi-apartment buildings and a social infrastructure facility.

"Unfortunately, one person was injured," added the head of the regional military administration.

In addition, on March 16, a total of 56 civilians were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the Kherson Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the evening of March 16 in Kherson, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the yard of a local hospital.

It was previously reported that on March 15, the Russian occupiers carried out 88 shellings of the Kherson Region. Three civilians were wounded.

In addition, a civilian was injured in the Kherson Region due to the detonation of a Russian munition during sowing operations in a field. The incident took place in the Stanislavsk Community of the Kherson Region, where a cluster munition detonated in a field during sowing operations. The Kherson Regional Military Administration urged the population to follow the rules of mine safety and not to visit fields, forest strips and other territories that have not yet been inspected by sappers.