Panic mood prevailed in Russia and a major internal conflict began, as evidenced by fires such as the burning of the building of the border management of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation in Rostov-on-Don. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter on Thursday, March 16.

Podoliak commented on today's blasts and shorting of electrical wiring, which caused a large-scale fire in the Russian FSB.

"Any FSB building that burns or explodes in the Russian Federation, in particular in the Rostov Region, clearly indicates that this is a manifestation of panic, the weakening of power control and the transition of the Russian Federation to a major internal conflict. Ukraine does not intervene, but watches with pleasure..." wrote the adviser to the head of the President's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, the Russian company Transneft announced that unknown drones had tried to mine the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk Region.

Also, residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region began to report mass flights of unmanned aerial vehicles.

At the same time, forests and park areas have been actively cut down in Moscow in order to place air defense systems there.