Rada To Transfer MP Lyovochkin From National Defense Committee To Youth And Sports Committee

The Verkhovna Rada intends to transfer Verkhovna Rada Member Serhiy Lyovochkin (Platform for Life and Peace group) from the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence to the committee on youth and sports.

This is stated in the draft resolution "On the election of chairmen, first deputy chairmen, deputy chairmen, secretaries, and committee members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, Lyovochkin is recalled from the post of a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence and appointed a member of the committee on youth and sports.

On March 15, the resolution was sent to the regulatory committee, which specializes in matters of appointing MPs to committees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022 the Rada transferred five MPs to the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence.