Lunar sample brought back by the Chang'e-5 probe is displayed to the public for the first time in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Ye.

Lunar sample brought back by the Chang'e-5 probe is displayed to the public for the first time in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Ye.

China's space agency has published the online database of the 6th batch of lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 probe. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Researchers and the public can access the Lunar and Deep Space Exploration Scientific Data and Sample Release System via the website www.clep.org.cn, where they can apply for data and samples, according to the China National Space Administration.

The Chang'e-5 probe, which returned to Earth on Dec. 17, 2020, retrieved a total of 1,731 grams of lunar samples, mainly rocks and soil from the lunar surface.