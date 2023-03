Military experts believe that, compared to previous weeks, the overall pace of the Russian offensive has decreased. Ukrainian troops have the opportunity to regain the initiative at the front.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

As analysts note, on March 15, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, the spokesman for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, stated that the number of ground attacks by the Russian Federation per day decreased from 90-100 to 20-30.

The colonel explained that the occupiers lost their offensive potential due to significant losses of manpower and equipment.

"The Russian offensive in the Luhansk Region is nearing its climax, if it has not already reached it, despite the fact that Moscow has transferred most of its units, consisting of at least three divisions, to the Svatove-Kreminna line," the report says.

In the ISW, it is indicated that during the last week, the Russians achieved only minimal tactical successes in the Luhansk Region. At that time, the Ukrainians managed to counterattack and regain some territories in the region.

Experts also emphasize that over the past few days, a noticeable decrease in the number of attacks in and around Bakhmut has been recorded.

"The founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, recently complained that due to the lack of ammunition and heavy fighting, it was necessary to expand the encirclement of the town," the Institute for the Study of War noted.

Analysts assume that the offensive of the Russian occupiers on Bakhmut is getting closer to its climax.

"The Russians are not conducting active or successful offensive operations in other areas of the front, and as the pace slows down, Ukrainian forces have more opportunities to regain the initiative," the report added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, cases of refusal of Russian servicemen from military operations on the territory of Ukraine have become more frequent in the Russian army. In particular, the invaders from the so-called Cossack detachment refuse to participate in the offensive due to the significant losses of the Russians near Vuhledar of the Donetsk Region.

Meanwhile, in the near future, the Russian army may again try to achieve some success near Vuhledar, where it suffered heavy losses in February, but it is unlikely that they will have enough resources for this.

Also, in February, the Russian Federation was able to capture a territory that does not exceed 0.04% of the area of Ukraine.