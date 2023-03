In the temporarily occupied Mariupol District of the Donetsk Region, a blast happened - a depot of the Russian invaders was hit.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mariupol district. Maloianisol village. A blast. Fire and detonation. Minus a depot of the occupiers, which they have so persistently formed in recent weeks," he wrote.

Before this hit, in Mariupol and the Mariupol District, the operation of air defense and sounds similar to the operation of the Grad MLRS could be heard.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 20 explosions were heard in Mariupol on March 10.