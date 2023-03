Poland Will Hand Over 4 MiG-29 Aircraft To Ukraine In Coming Days - Duda

In the coming days, Poland will hand over 4 Soviet-made MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

The Polish publication Rzeczpospolita announced this with reference to the statement of the President of Poland Andrzej Duda at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the coming days, we will hand over four planes in full working order to Ukraine. The rest of the planes are being serviced and prepared," said Duda.

The President noted that the decision to transfer the planes was made at the level of state authorities.

"We can say with confidence that we are literally sending these MiGs to Ukraine at this very moment. We currently have a dozen more such MiGs. These are the MiGs we received in the early 1990s," the Polish leader noted.

He assured that Poland's defense capability will not suffer, as FA-50 aircraft from South Korea will soon be in service with the Polish army.

The arrival of the first batch of the aircraft is expected by the end of this year.

And then the fifth generation American F-35 fighters will be received.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 14, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland could hand over MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine in the next 4-6 weeks.

On March 15, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said that several countries are ready to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, and Poland received "clear declarations" from them.

At the same time, Muller did not name the countries that will join the coalition to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 aircraft, and the number of fighters in question.