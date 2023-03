NBU Keeps Discount Rate At 25% 17:30

Poland Will Hand Over 4 MiG-29 Aircraft To Ukraine In Coming Days - Duda 17:17

AFU Eliminate More Than 1,000 Invaders, 12 Tanks And 13 Drones. General Staff Names Enemy Losses Per Day 16:56

MP Kamelchuk Found Innocent And Acquitted For Not Declaring Apartment And Loan 13:19