The Russian Federation has increased the number of naval groups to 21 units, including 5 missile carriers, which, against the background of regular activity of enemy aviation, extremely increases the missile danger.

It was reported in the South Operational Command.

"The rather atypical number of the ship group of 21 units may be related to the demonstration of dominance in the sea, as a reaction to the U.S. intention to send a ship for a search operation after the air incident. And it is also not excluded that the Russians themselves conduct a search operation," it is said in the statement.

It is also noted that the presence of 5 missile carriers in service, 2 of which are submarines, against the background of the regular activity of enemy aircraft, increases the missile danger extremely. It is indicated that the total number of Kalibr missiles can reach 32.

The South Operational Command urged not to ignore air raid alarms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today in the Black Sea, the enemy shows atypical activity, has many units of the auxiliary fleet, and tries to demonstrate its presence in the sea as much as possible. 4 missile carriers were previously reported.

On March 14, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet flying over the Black Sea intercepted and damaged an American MQ-9 reconnaissance drone in the airspace above the waters outside the maritime waters of the Russian Federation.

The U.S. also explained why Russia will not receive intelligence from a drone shot down over the Black Sea.