The model of the High Energy Photon Source in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Ren Chao.

The linear accelerator of China's high-energy synchrotron radiation light source successfully accelerated its first electron beam, its builder has announced. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The light source, the High Energy Photon Source (HEPS), is a major science infrastructure project in China built by the Institute of High Energy Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

HEPS is like a supersized X-ray machine, with the ability to accelerate electrons to near the speed of light through three stages and generate synchrotron radiation, which features strong penetrability and a high level of brightness, thus helping researchers observe microcosms.

Three separate accelerators – a linear accelerator, a storage ring and a booster – form the main part of HEPS. The linear accelerator, which is approximately 49 meters long, is the first-stage accelerator and can generate and accelerate electrons to 500 MeV. It has laid a solid foundation for the construction of the other two accelerators.

HEPS is expected to become one of the brightest fourth-generation synchrotron radiation facilities worldwide after its construction is complete, and it will serve fields such as advanced materials, aerospace and biomedicine.