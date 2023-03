Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins has arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

He announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Visiting Kyiv to reiterate Latvia’s unwavering support for Ukraine as long as it takes. Ukrainian victory is crucial for a free Europe,” Karins wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska together with President of Latvia Egils Levits and his wife Andra Levite in Lviv honored the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who were killed during the Russian-Ukrainian war.