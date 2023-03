The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) sent the first episode of the Rotterdam+ case to the court.

This was reported by the press service of the SACPO, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The first episode of the Rotterdam+ case concerns the indictment of six people for causing losses to electricity consumers in the amount of over UAH 19 billion during 2016-2017.

The actions of all the accused are classified under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Abuse of official position).

Representatives of private companies are charged with aiding and abetting.

It is about the head of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (hereafter - Energy Commission); member of the Energy Commission; the head of the department of the Energy Commission; the head of the Energy Commission administration; deputy commercial director of one of the private companies of the group - a key operator of the heat generation market of Ukraine; director of the department of one of the companies of the specified group.

According to the investigation, in the so-called Rotterdam+ formula, which was approved in 2016 by the Energy Commission for the purpose of calculating the wholesale market price for electricity, costs that did not actually exist were included, namely, for the transportation of coal to Ukraine from the port in Rotterdam.

As a result of using this method of calculation during 2016-2017, end consumers overpaid more than UAH 19 billion, which is confirmed by the conclusions of examinations.

Damages caused by the use of the formula in 2018-2019 are being investigated in a separate proceeding, the materials of which are open to the defense for perusal.

According to the investigation, the representatives of a group of private heat-generating companies persuaded the Energy Commission to adopt such a formula for calculating the cost of electricity, which resulted in excess profits.

At first, the regulator did not agree, realizing the absurdity of including transportation costs in the tariff, but in March 2016, it accepted the mentioned proposal. As a result, there was an increase in electricity tariffs for industry, social infrastructure facilities, and entrepreneurs, which led to an increase in the price of goods and services for the final consumer, including basic necessities.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) analyzed 1,200 components of the formula, hundreds of thousands of sheets of researched documents, dozens of searches and more than fifty interrogations, the total amount of damage caused was UAH 39.9 billion.

The Rotterdam+ case was closed several times.

The NACB emphasizes that the evidence collected in the Rotterdam+ case is sufficient, and only the court can assess it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office served the former heads of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, Dmytro Vovk and Oksana Kryvenko, with suspicion in the Rotterdam+ case.