600,000 Ukrainians have returned to work since the beginning of the war.

"The war, destroyed and closed enterprises due to hostilities, the economic decline caused by the war, the forced departure of millions of Ukrainians abroad and internal migration from dangerous regions to safer ones - all this had a negative impact on the labor market. However, starting from the second half of last year, positive trends are recorded - the number of hired workers and the number of vacancies from employers are increasing. Although as of today we have not yet reached the pre-war level of the number of employed, we can state that since March of last year 600,000 Ukrainians have returned to work. As of the end of 2022, the number of hired workers for according to the register of insured persons, it was 8.6 million," said Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna.

According to her, the activation of the situation on the labor market was facilitated by the programs to stimulate entrepreneurship and employment introduced by the government.

In particular, the eRobota grant programs, under which you can receive financial support from the state in the form of a grant for starting or developing a business under the mandatory condition of creating new jobs.

"Entrepreneurs who received micro-grants last year under only one program Vlasna Sprava [Own Business] will create about 8,000 jobs in the process of implementing their business projects. The programs for paying compensation to employers for the employment of internally displaced persons (IDP) are also aimed at increasing employment among Ukrainians - for each employed IDP, the state pays the employer compensation in the amount of the minimum wage for two months (as of January 1, 2023 – UAH 6,700). There are compensation programs for a part of the wage or unified social tax for the employment of certain categories of the population who may find it difficult to find work - young people to the first workplace, combatants, persons with disabilities, single parents, people of pre-retirement age," Berezhna said.

