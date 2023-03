MP Kamelchuk Found Innocent And Acquitted For Not Declaring Apartment And Loan

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) acquitted the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Yurii Kamelchuk for not declaring the rent of an apartment in the capital worth UAH 3.6 million and a bank loan in the amount of almost USD 50,000.

Such a sentence was passed by the panel of judges on March 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He was acquitted due to the lack of evidence that his actions constituted an offense.

The verdict can be appealed within 30 days to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC.

"Kamelchuk is declared innocent," the judge announced, reading the verdict.

According to the investigation, the MP was obliged to, but did not, enter information about the apartment on Pechersk in Kyiv, which he rented for two years - from October 2019 to October 2021, in the electronic personal declaration for 2020.

The cost of the apartment is more than UAH 3.6 million.

In addition, Kamelchuk did not indicate data on an outstanding loan to the bank in the amount of more than USD 48,864.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the High Anti-Corruption Court to sentence Kamelchuk to a fine of UAH 51,000 and to deprive him of the right to engage in activities related to the performance of state functions for a period of up to 3 years.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office served Member of Parliament Yurii Kamelchuk with the suspicion of not declaring the lease of an apartment on Pechersk in Kyiv.