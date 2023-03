In the Black Sea, the enemy shows atypical activity, has many units of the auxiliary fleet and tries to demonstrate its presence at sea as much as possible. Twenty ships of the Russian Federation were recorded, of which four are missile carriers.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the South Operational Command, told about this on the telethon air.

"We carefully monitor the ship formation in the Black Sea and the enemy's actions. Atypical activity and the number of the ship formation have been recorded: there are currently 20 units in the Black Sea, including four missile carriers, one underwater. A maximum of 28 missiles can be equipped for launch," Humeniuk said.

She noted that the general activity is related to the dispersion of the ship's crew. A lot of auxiliary fleet units were also discovered.

In addition, Humeniuk pointed out that the enemy is trying to demonstrate its presence in the Black Sea as much as possible - as much as the world community can allow.

"They are trying to disperse, covering as much as possible the theater of naval operations in the Black Sea and trying to hide their actions from us," she said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 14, Russia increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea. There were up to 28 cruise missiles on underwater and surface carriers.

Meanwhile, the U.S. explained why Russia would not receive intelligence from a drone shot down over the Black Sea.