Enemy fires over 400 shells in Kherson and the region per day, 3 civilians wounded

On March 15, Russian occupiers carried out 88 shellings of the Kherson Region. Three civilians were injured. Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this.

Thus, during the shelling of the Kherson Region, the Russian occupying army fired 413 shells from heavy artillery and the Grads MLRS.

In particular, the enemy shelled the city of Kherson five times. It is indicated that 16 shells hit residential quarters and private apartment buildings.

As a result of Russian shelling, three civilians were wounded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit 19 enemy concentration areas and repelled 75 enemy attacks over the past day. The enemy launched three missile strikes, in particular, on the object of the civil infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv. Also, the enemy carried out 29 airstrikes and launched 79 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Meanwhile, due to their powerlessness, the Russian occupiers are waging a struggle with the civilian population in the temporarily captured territory of the Kherson Region - the invaders are intensifying regime measures in individual settlements in the Kherson Region.