On March 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit 19 areas of enemy concentration and repelled 75 enemy attacks.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The enemy's primary efforts are concentrated in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk. The enemy carried out over 75 attacks in the indicated directions in the past day.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted three missile strikes, particularly on an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. The enemy also carried out 29 airstrikes and 79 attacks using MLRSes.

Nowadays, the enemy shelled the areas of Khrinivka, Tymonovychi, and Berylivka in the Chernihiv Region; Ieline, Starykove, Atynske, Volfyne, Stepne, Kindrativka, Pokrovka, and Hrabovske of the Sumy Region; and Lemishchyne, Strelecha, Krasne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky, Ambarne, and Kolodiazne of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in Hrianykivka, Bilohorivka, and Spirne. It carried out artillery shelling of the districts of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiyansk, and Krokhmalne settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; as well as Kolodiazi, Siversk, Spirne, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to storm the town of Bakhmut. The AFU repelled numerous enemy attacks in Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bohdanivka settlements. Enemy shelling was reported in settlements near the contact line, including Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shulhyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dachne, and Shumy of the Donetsk Region.

In the directions of Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in Stepove, Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariyinka, and Vuhledar settlements. On the indicated section of the front, during the past day, the most significant attack was recorded in the Mariyinka area - 12, all of which were repulsed by our defenders. The areas of Novokalynove, Kamiyanka, Lastochkyne, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Heorhiyivka, Nevelske, Pobieda, Vuhledar, Vremivka, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region were hit by enemy shelling.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Areas of settlements near the contact line, in particular Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Yehorivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia Region; were hit by shelling; Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Chervonyi Mayak, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske of the Kherson Region; and the city of Kherson.

In the past day, the aviation of the AFU made 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

The defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types.

Meanwhile, units of missile troops and artillery hit the control post, three areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy, as well as two radar stations, an electronic warfare station, and an anti-aircraft missile complex at the firing position.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of the morning of mid-March 15, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 980 Russian invaders. Thus the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has already reached 161,520 soldiers. Also, the AFU destroyed eight tanks, 10 BBMs, seven self-propelled guns, and 12 drones.