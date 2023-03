During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched eight attacks on the Russian occupiers. It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

"During the day, the Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders. Also this day, our soldiers shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft," the General Staff said in a statement.

In addition, units of missile forces and artillery hit a control point, 3 areas of the concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, as well as 2 radar stations, an electronic warfare station and an anti-aircraft missile system at a firing position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military as of Wednesday morning, March 15, eliminated another 980 Russian occupiers, thus the total number of losses of the Russian army since the start of a full-scale invasion made already 161,520 soldiers. The Armed Forces also destroyed 8 tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles, 7 MLRSs and 12 drones.

In addition, before that, the Armed Forces destroyed more than 700 occupiers and eight tanks. As well as 5 armored vehicles.

Meanwhile, Russians from the periphery get killed in the war in Ukraine. The Moscow elite is increasingly isolating itself from the population.